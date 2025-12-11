Edvinsson (lower body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Flames.

Edvinsson was ruled out ahead of the third period, though it's possible there's a cautious angle here for the Red Wings. They led 4-0 at the time of Edvinsson's exit, and they're in the first half of a back-to-back that will also see them play Thursday in Edmonton. If Edvinsson can't play that game, Jacob Bernard-Docker will draw back into the lineup.