Edvinsson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Edvinsson ended a six-game point drought with his goal late in the first period, tying the contest at 1-1. The 22-year-old defenseman has remained firmly in a top-four role even with his drop in offense during January. For the season, he's at six goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 63 hits, 104 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances. His all-around production makes him a decent option in deeper fantasy formats.