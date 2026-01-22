Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Nets tying goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Edvinsson ended a six-game point drought with his goal late in the first period, tying the contest at 1-1. The 22-year-old defenseman has remained firmly in a top-four role even with his drop in offense during January. For the season, he's at six goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 63 hits, 104 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances. His all-around production makes him a decent option in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Scores in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Two helpers against Caps•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Exits contest•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Registers two assists•