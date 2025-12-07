Edvinsson logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Edvinsson had one of his better all-around games of the season in this one. He supplied helpers on goals by Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk during the second period, allowing the Red Wings to stay level at 3-3 heading into the final frame. Edvinsson has three assists over his last five games, and he's up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 34 hits, 54 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 26 appearances. His offense hasn't been that good this year, but the 22-year-old is playing a more physical game that can help in fantasy formats which reward that style.