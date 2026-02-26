Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, per the NHL media site.
Edvinsson looks set to return following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In 48 games this year, the 23-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 11 helpers and may be hard-pressed to get back over the 30-point threshold like last year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Shut down through Olympics•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Nets tying goal•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Scores in overtime•