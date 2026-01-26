Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Shut down through Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (lower body) will not return until after the Olympic break, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports Monday.
Edvinsson likely would have been in the mix to be an injury replacement for Sweden if he wasn't dealing with a lower-body injury of his own. With the blueliner ruled out for the next five games, he almost certainly will be designated for injured reserve in order to give Detroit an open roster spot for a recall.
