Edvinsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Edvinsson picked up his first point of the campaign to give the Red Wings some breathing room late in the third period. He's added four shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and four PIM over two contests. Edvinsson is playing on the second pairing at even strength but isn't getting much power-play time, which could limit his offense in the event Axel Sandin Pellikka stays on the NHL roster all year. Nonetheless, Edvinsson offers some upside as an all-around defender for fantasy purposes.