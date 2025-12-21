Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Two helpers against Caps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson collected two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over Washington.
The 22-year-old blueliner had a hand in Detroit's first and last goals of the afternoon. Edvinsson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four of 12 games since returning from an illness that cost him three contests in late November, producing one goal and six points over that stretch with 19 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-9 rating.
