Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson is a late scratch Thursday versus Minnesota because of a lower-body injury.
Edvinsson has six goals, 17 points, 54 PIM, 63 hits and 104 blocks in 48 outings in 2025-26. Travis Hamonic will play Thursday as a result of Edvinsson's absence.
