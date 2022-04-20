Greiss made 38 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

The veteran netminder reached 10 wins on the season, but it didn't come easy as Greiss squandered a 3-1 second-period lead, only for Jakub Vrana to fire home the game-winner early in the third. Greiss has had a rough season but has turned things around in April, going 2-3-0 over five starts with a 2.62 GAA and .926 save percentage.