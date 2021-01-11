Greiss will rotate with Jonathan Bernier early in the season before the coaching staff officially names a starting goaltender for the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Greiss, an Islanders castoff who signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract in the offseason, reportedly turned heads in Detroit's final scrimmage Sunday. "I think Greiss looks real calm," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a real unflappable guy, nothing seems to bother him." The German backstop is accustomed to sharing the net, and he owns a career 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage over 12 years of service time between four teams.