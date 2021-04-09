Bertuzzi (upper body) has yet to be cleared to practice, but the Red Wings are still hopeful he'll be able to return sometime this season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

There's only about a month remaining in the regular season, and Detroit isn't going to make the playoffs, so Bertuzzi will need to begin practicing soon in order to have a shot at returning in 2020-21. The 26-year-old winger racked up five goals and seven points through the first nine games of the campaign before suffering an upper-body injury.