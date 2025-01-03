Lagesson was summoned by Detroit on Friday.

Lagesson has three goals and nine points in 23 outings with AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. Jeff Petry sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 5-4 win over Columbus, so Lagesson's promotion is presumably in response to that. Lagesson provides the Red Wings with insurance, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lagesson listed as a healthy scratch for Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg, even if Petry ends up missing that game.