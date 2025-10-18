Lyon stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

The 32-year-old netminder got staked to an early lead thanks to a pair of Josh Doan power-play tallies, and Lyon was able to handle Florida's attempts at a comeback. It was the fifth career shutout for Lyon, and his first of the season, and through five starts he's gone 2-3-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .929 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday but doesn't yet have a target date for his return, so Lyon will continue handling the No. 1 role for the Sabres until UPL is cleared to get back in the crease.