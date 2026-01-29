Lyon is expected to start at home against the Kings on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Lyon has a 12-6-3 record, 2.70 GAA and .911 save percentage in 23 outings in 2025-26. Lyon has won his past nine appearances while stopping 227 of 245 shots (.927 save percentage) over that span, though that stretch includes the duration in which he didn't get into a game from Dec. 31 to Jan. 19 due to a lower-body injury. The Kings have won their past three games while outscoring the competition 12-8.