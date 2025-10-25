Lyon stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lyon did well enough to hold off Toronto in the first game of the two teams' home-and-home set this weekend. This was his third win in his last four outings. The 32-year-old is now 3-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .922 save percentage across seven starts this season. The Sabres didn't announce their goaltending plans for Saturday's game in Toronto, but it could be the season debut of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was removed from injured reserve Thursday.