Ellis made 20 saves in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Ellis is currently with the Sabres while Alex Lyon (lower body) is on injured reserve. He is 2-1-0 in three starts since he was summoned from the AHL. He has allowed eight goals in those three games. Lyon was on a seven-game winning streak before he got hurt, and he's about eight days into a 7-10 day absence. There have been no reports that he has resumed skating, so it looks like Ellis will be with the Sabres for a bit longer.