Anderson made 35 saves in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

The score was far closer than it's final mark -- the Sabres put in two empty-net goals in the last minute of play to tilt the box score in a very tight contest. Anderson was super sharp against his former team, but he's 41 and last started more than 40 games some five seasons ago (2018-19). He's a match-ups 'tender at this point in his career.