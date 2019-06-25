Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Qualified by Sabres
Ullmark received a qualifying offer from Buffalo on Tuesday.
Ullmark posted a 15-14-5 record over 37 appearances in 2018-19 and should receive significant interest on the open market should Buffalo fail to come to terms with him on a new contract.
