Fiddler-Schultz scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Rochester's 4-3 overtime win over Hartford on Friday.

Fiddler-Schultz has just five points in 15 games this season, but he's earned four of them over his last two outings. The 23-year-old earned his entry-level deal in July, a two-year contract, but he hasn't shown enough offense to be in contention for a call-up. He had 26 points in 51 regular-season contests for Rochester last year, so he's a little behind the pace this year.