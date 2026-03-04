Sabres' Tage Thompson: Beast mode activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.
It stood as the winner. Thompson has been a beast since early December. He's currently on an eight-game, nine-point streak that includes five goals and 33 shots. But since Dec. 8, Thompson has put up points in 28 of his last 33 games (21 goals, 21 assists; 115 shots). That's the kind of fantasy dominance that helps win championships.
More News
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Seven-game, eight-point streak•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Officially playing against Canada•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Likely to play in gold medal game•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Out for remainder of semifinal•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Reaches 30-goal mark•