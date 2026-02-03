Sabres' Tage Thompson: Beast mode still activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson scored his 29th goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Thompson has gone full beast mode since the December break. He has 25 points, including 11 goals, and 67 shots in 19 games, and he's been held off the scoresheet just four times in that span. Thompson has just one power-play goal (five PPA) on that run.
