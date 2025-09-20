Luukkonen (lower body) hasn't practiced yet during training camp, but he has been making progress, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Saturday.

The Sabres expect to have more information about Luukkonen's availability by Monday, and the team is hopeful that he could return to the ice at some point next week. The 26-year-old netminder posted a 24-24-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 55 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.