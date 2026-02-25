Luukkonen will start on the road versus the Devils on Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen was activated from injured reserve and will suit up Wednesday after his lower-body injury cost him the opportunity to represent Finland at the Olympics. The 26-year-old goalie went 4-2-1 over eight games in January, but he had a mediocre 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage in those contests.