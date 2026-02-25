Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting versus Devils
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will start on the road versus the Devils on Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen was activated from injured reserve and will suit up Wednesday after his lower-body injury cost him the opportunity to represent Finland at the Olympics. The 26-year-old goalie went 4-2-1 over eight games in January, but he had a mediocre 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage in those contests.
