Senators' Artem Anisimov: Quickly opens scoring Monday
Anisimov scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Anisimov tallied at 1:35 of the first period, and the Senators would never trail in the game. It was the fourth goal of the year for the Russian -- that accounts for all of his offense in 13 games. He's produced 24 shots on goal but carries a minus-8 rating -- Anisimov can't be trusted to be a consistent presence on the scoresheet yet.
