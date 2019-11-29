Play

Senators' Artem Anisimov: Set to make return

Anisimov (groin) is in Friday's lineup in Jessi Pierce's NHL.com game preview, suggesting he'll make his return against the Wild.

Anisimov is expected to center the third line between Tyler Ennis and Connor Brown. He last dressed Nov. 7 and has two goals in seven games this season.

