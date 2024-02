Zub (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Columbus, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Zub didn't take part in the morning skate after leaving Monday's practice for maintenance. He was injured in Saturday's win over Toronto. Zub has 18 points, 68 blocked shots and 80 hits across 40 outings this season. If he is ruled out, Ottawa would have to play Tuesday's contest with only five defensemen because of salary cap constraints.