Senators' Carter Yakemchuk: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Thomas Chabot (right arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body) were injured in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, which necessitated Yakemchuk as well as Jorian Donovan being brought up from the minors. The 20-year-old Yakemchuk has yet to make his NHL debut but was the No. 7 overall pick in 2024. With Belleville this season, the right-shot blueliner has accounted for 10 goals, 36 points and a minus-30 rating over 50 appearances.
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