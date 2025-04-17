Giroux (rest) will play versus Carolina on Thursday.
Giroux got the night off Tuesday against Chicago as the Senators clinched their spot in the playoffs. Giroux has 15 goals and 35 assists in 80 games this season. He will play on the top line, alongside Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, as well as seeing time on the first power play.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Sitting out against Hawks•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Reaches 50-point mark•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Notches power-play helper•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Four-game, four-point streak•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Buries empty-netter•