Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Giroux broke the deadlock for the Senators with a snap shot at the 1:28 mark of the first period, and he'd later assist Tim Stutzle's empty-netter late in the final frame. Giroux has been putting up solid numbers despite his role in the third line, notching six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five outings and cracking the scoresheet in all but one of those contests. Given his role in the power-play unit, it wouldn't be surprising if Giroux remains productive, as he's an above-average offensive weapon for a third line.