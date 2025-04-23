Giroux notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Giroux set up Brady Tkachuk's first career playoff goal at 15:41 of the second period. The 37-year-old Giroux has plenty of postseason experience -- prior to this playoff run, he produced 81 points over 95 playoff contests. Giroux is in a top-six role and on the power play, but the Senators are already in a 2-0 hole in the series, so he may not get much of a chance to add to his postseason numbers if they can't turn things around soon.