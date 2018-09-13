Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Traded to Senators
DeMelo was shipped to Ottawa as part of a package to bring Erik Karlsson to San Jose, NHL.com reports.
DeMelo's move is a bit of a surprise given that the Sharks signed him to a two-year extension in July, but with Karlsson donning teal, the 25-year-old became expendable and comes home to Ontario. He won't come close to replicating Karlsson's impact in Ottawa, but he did contribute 20 assists and block 70 shots, so if you're in a league that rewards defense, he'll have his opportunities to produce for you, as Ottawa's system and roster will likely lead to a lot of shots taken at the Senators' net.
