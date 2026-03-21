Senators' Jake Sanderson: Could return in 7-10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Claire Hanna of TSN, Sanderson (upper body) has returned to the ice and could be back in action in 7-10 days, according to head coach Travis Green.
Sanderson remains week-to-week, but he has been skating for a few days. He will miss his seventh straight game against Toronto on Saturday, and an exact return date remains unclear. Sanderson has 11 goals and 37 assists, including 19 points on the power play, over 62 contests this season.
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