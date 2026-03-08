Senators' Jake Sanderson: Exits Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Kraken.
Sanderson appeared to be favoring his shoulder after a hit from Brandon Montour. At this point, Sanderson can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The defenseman is a big part of the Senators' team, so any absence would be damaging for Ottawa and his fantasy managers.
