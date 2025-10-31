Senators' Jake Sanderson: Forces overtime Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a goal on eight shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.
Sanderson scored at 17:11 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3, making up for his turnover that led to the Flames' third goal. During his four-game point streak, the defenseman has two goals and four assists, and the eight shots he posted Thursday were easily a season high. The 23-year-old is up to three goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 22 blocks and a minus-1 rating across 12 appearances.
