Sanderson scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Sanderson's tally at 5:48 of the second period stood as the game-winner in this Atlantic Division battle. With three goals and three assists over his last four games, Sanderson's on a bit of a hot streak. The defenseman is up to six goals, 21 points, 56 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances. He's on pace to best his career-high 11 goals from 2024-25 as he continues to prove himself as one of the better young blueliners in the league.