Sanderson recorded two assists, placed two shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Sanderson was heavily involved in the third period, as he recorded a power-play assist just 37 seconds into the period before later assisting Shane Pinto's empty-net goal. The pair of helpers brings Sanderson up to 34 assists and 44 points, to go with 114 shots on net and 107 blocked shots across 54 games this season. The 23-year-old blueliner is currently tied for seventh in points among NHL defensemen and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. With 11 points in his last nine games, he continues to play the premier role on the blue line for the Senators, who have a shot to start soaring up the Eastern Conference standings following the return of goalie Linus Ullmark. Sanderson is on track to shatter his career best of 57 points, which he compiled across 80 regular-season games a year ago, making him a high-level fantasy option in all league formats.