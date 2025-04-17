Sanderson (rest) will return to the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday.
Sanderson sat out Tuesday against the Blackhawks. He is turning into one of the top offensive blueliners in the NHL, as the 22-year-old has 11 goals and 44 assists, including 28 points on the power play, over 79 games this season.
