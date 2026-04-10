Sanderson pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The 23-year-old blueliner delivered his second straight multi-point effort, helping to set up tallies by Drake Batherson in the first period and Artem Zub in the third. Sanderson has two goals and five points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury, and on the season he has 13 goals and 53 points in just 66 contests, putting him four points away from tying the career-high 57 he recorded in 2024-25, with three games left in the regular season for the Senators.