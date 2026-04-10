Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two helpers against Cats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
The 23-year-old blueliner delivered his second straight multi-point effort, helping to set up tallies by Drake Batherson in the first period and Artem Zub in the third. Sanderson has two goals and five points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury, and on the season he has 13 goals and 53 points in just 66 contests, putting him four points away from tying the career-high 57 he recorded in 2024-25, with three games left in the regular season for the Senators.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: First multi-goal game in NHL•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Notches helper Sunday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Not cleared for contact•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Ruled out against Cats•