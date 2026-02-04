Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two-point effort Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.
The blueliner's tally early in the third period tied the game at 3-3, but the Senators' comeback attempt stalled out. Sanderson has been surging toward the Olympic break, and over the last 11 games he's racked up three goals and 13 points, including a goal and four assists with the man advantage. Tuesday's goal was also his 11th of the season, tying his career high.
