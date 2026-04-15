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Sanderson (rest) will remain out Wednesday versus Toronto, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Sanderson is getting his second straight game off ahead of the playoffs. Wednesday's match is Ottawa's regular-season finale, so Sanderson will finish with 14 goals and 54 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Sanderson will continue to serve in a key role during Ottawa's first-round series against Carolina.

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