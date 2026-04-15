Senators' Jake Sanderson: Will skip Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson (rest) will remain out Wednesday versus Toronto, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
Sanderson is getting his second straight game off ahead of the playoffs. Wednesday's match is Ottawa's regular-season finale, so Sanderson will finish with 14 goals and 54 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Sanderson will continue to serve in a key role during Ottawa's first-round series against Carolina.
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