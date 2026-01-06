Merilainen stopped five of the eight shots on net he saw in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Merilainen struggled throughout the first period of Monday's contest, allowing three total goals, with one just 17 seconds away from the end of the period. He would ultimately be replaced by Hunter Shepard when the Senators came out for the second period. Merilainen now has a 6-7-0 record, a 3.49 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. After a strong rookie campaign, the second-year netminder has been inconsistent this year, making him and the rest of Ottawa's options in the crease tough to trust in fantasy. With Linus Ullmark (personal) on a leave of absence, Merilainen will likely continue to operate as the lead option unless he continues to struggle.