Ullmark will patrol the crease at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will make his fifth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 2-2-0 with a 4.01 GAA and .854 save percentage across his prior four outings. With their spot in the postseason hanging in the balance, the 32-year-old netminder could see himself feature in each of the team's last five outings, including a back-to-back against the Islanders and Devils on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.