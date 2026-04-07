Senators' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will patrol the crease at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark will make his fifth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 2-2-0 with a 4.01 GAA and .854 save percentage across his prior four outings. With their spot in the postseason hanging in the balance, the 32-year-old netminder could see himself feature in each of the team's last five outings, including a back-to-back against the Islanders and Devils on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.