Ullmark will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark will make his second straight start of the 2025-26 campaign after a 21-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. During the 2024-25 regular season, he stopped 74 of 79 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record versus the Panthers.

