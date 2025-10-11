Senators' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ullmark will make his second straight start of the 2025-26 campaign after a 21-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. During the 2024-25 regular season, he stopped 74 of 79 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record versus the Panthers.
