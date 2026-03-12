Ullmark stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

He allowed a goal in each period. Ullmark hadn't taken a regulation loss in his last 13 appearances, going 9-0-3 in that span. He's now at a 19-9-7 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 36 starts this season. Ullmark's save percentage is unusually low, but he's just a win away from reaching 20 for the fifth year in a row, so he's still a decent No. 2 goalie in most fantasy formats.