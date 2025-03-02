Ullmark made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

It was his Ullmark's first win in his last five starts since his return from injury; he has allowed 18 goals in that span. But at the same time, he's faced 174 shots in that span, including at least 37 in four of the five contests. In the other game, he was pulled after allowing five goals on 15 shots. Take that game out, and Ullmark looks like the Ullmark of old. His save percentage in those four games is .918, and on Saturday, he stopped all six high-danger chances he faced. Now if the Sens could simply figure out how to shut down their opponents a bit better, and Ullmark wouldn't see so much vulanized rubber.