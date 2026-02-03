Ullmark stopped 14 of 16 shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Despite allowing the lone goal of the first period, Ullmark responded well and held up in net while Ottawa's offense came to life in the third period. With the win, the 32-year-old netminder now has a 16-8-5 record, a 2.86 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. He has won back-to-back games since his return to the lineup and has provided a stint of stability to Ottawa's crease, which has been volatile for the majority of the season. He should command the bulk of the workload moving forward, making him the lone goaltending option in Ottawa to roster in fantasy. The Senators have the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, but Ullmark has a solid chance to play if the team elects to roll with the hot hand.