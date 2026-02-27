Senators' Linus Ullmark: Sharp in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark made 18 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.
Ullmark is coming off a restful Olympic break -- he didn't even watch the games. He looked sharp, which bodes well for the stretch run. Despite a below-average save percentage (.884), Ullmark has carried the Sens this season. According to Sportsnet.ca, the team has played at a 101-point pace with Ullmark in the paint. Without him, they've played at a 70-point pace.
