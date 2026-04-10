Ullmark made 22 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Jesper Boqvist spoiled his shutout bid late in the third period on a shot that Ullmark still got a piece of. The 32-year-old netminder has won three straight starts as the Senators inch closer to locking up a playoff spot, and over his last 12 outings Ullmark has gone 8-3-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .904 save percentage.