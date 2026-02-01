Ullmark turned aside 26 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Following his leave of absence due to personal reasons, Ullmark earned Saturday's first star of the game in his return to the lineup. Outside of New Jersey's lone goal late in the first period, he kept Ottawa's net tidy, which had often been an issue in his absence. With the win, the 32-year-old Ullmark now has a 15-8-5 record, a 2.89 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. While his second full season with the Senators has been a slight step back from a season ago, he sits just five wins away from securing 20-plus wins for the fifth consecutive year. With an impressive showing in his return, Ullmark has a bright outlook with Ottawa moving up the Eastern Conference standings. He holds solid fantasy value in most two-goalie formats.