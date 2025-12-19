Ullmark stopped all 24 shots he faced in a shutout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It was Ullmark's first shutout of the season as he extended a three-game winning streak. This year, the 32-year-old backstop is 13-8-4 with a 2.89 GAA and .884 save percentage across 25 appearances. With a back-to-back on the horizon, Ullmark figures to get the start against either the Blackhawks or Bruins on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, while Leevi Merilainen takes the other game.